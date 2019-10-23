20191023-owc-adkinsj-01.jpg

James Melvin Adkins

JAMES MELVIN ADKINS, 81, of Kenova, husband of Della Love Adkins, passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 22, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Tim Arthur and Pastor Eric Wallace. Entombment in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Ky. He was born April 9, 1938 in Ashland, Ky, a son of the late Lewis and Mae Burchett Adkins. Jim was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean War Era. He was a retired brick layer with INCO and an avid animal lover. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Adkins; brothers, John Adkins and Pritchard Adkins; and sisters: Dorothy Jean Johnson, Edith Akers, Sylvia Lee Karnes, Imogene Gallagher, Muril Lipchey and Goldie Greshem. Additional survivors include three daughters: Robin (Gary) Bandy, Rhonda (John) Wyrick and Glenna (Bill) Hawley; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and he was “Uncle Melvin” to several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to an animal shelter in your local area. Friends call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.