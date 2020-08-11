JAMES R. “BUTCH” POWELL, 69, of Kenova passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Butch was born October 14, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late James H. and Betty J. Perdue Powell. He was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High School. Butch retired after 43 years of driving coast to coast out of the Teamsters Local 505 with over 2 million safe driving miles. He was a member of the Buena Vista Masonic Lodge #60 AF&AM. Over the years, his hobbies included racing dirt track cars, trail rides on his horses with friends, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Ann Hall Powell. He leaves behind his two daughters and sons-in-law, Freda Lynn Lycans (Jason) of Genoa, W.Va., and Myra Jane Hammond (Gerry) of Prichard, W.Va.; three grandsons, James “Jay” Thompson (Kimberly) of Kenova, Jarek Allen of Connellsville, Pa., and Tucker Hammond of Prichard; and one great-grandson, Giancarlo Herrera of Kenova. There will be no visitation, and a private service will be held for the family. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
James R. Butch Powell of Kenova
