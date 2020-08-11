JAMES WILLIAM “Jimmy” STEWART, 54, of Fort Gay, W.Va., was taken early from this life due to an auto accident on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born October 4, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., Jimmy thoroughly enjoyed his work as an auctioneer. His brother David Stewart preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Kendra Jean Stewart; his beloved son, Jonathan Stewart; his parents, Bill and Dorothy Stewart; two sisters, Kathy (Michael) Davis and JoAnn (Gene) Betler; niece, Elizabeth Davis, all of Fort Gay; nephew, Zion McComas of Huntington; two half-sisters and their families, Sherry Little of Hallsville, Ohio, and Tamra Runyon of Catlettsburg, Ky.; and a host of family and friends who will miss him. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Minister Charlotte Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
