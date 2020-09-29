JANE WALKER SNIDER, 83, a Wayne County native and longtime resident of Akron, Ohio, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, from COVID-19. She was deeply interested in international affairs and education. As Executive Director of the Akron Council on World Affairs, a non-profit global affairs organization, she founded the Global Scholars program, which brought in foreign diplomats to engage with public high school students. She traveled widely, including to Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan, where she was a guest of the government as an election observer. Jane was born April 26, 1937, to Opal Bing Walker and Forest Walker, who ran a local general store in Booton until the community was displaced by the Beech Fork reservoir project. After graduating Wayne High School as valedictorian in 1955, she studied journalism and marketing at Marshall University, earning her B.A. in 1959. In 1961, Jane began a 12-year career with the Procter & Gamble Co., in Cincinnati, where she was proud to become one of its first women marketing executives. After moving to Akron in 1976 with former husband, George Snider, Jane was active in photography and art, and she earned a B.F.A. from the University of Akron in 1982. She later became a small business owner, representing the upscale Doncaster clothing line. Jane was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Torch Club and numerous other civic organizations in Akron. Jane is predeceased by her parents and brother, Bill Walker, as well as twin infant sisters. She is survived by her son, Jeremy Walker Snider of Rockville, Md., his wife, Audra, and granddaughters, Sarah and Charlotte. She is also survived by her younger sister, Rosemary Fleshman, of Ashland, Ky., her husband, George, and their children, Cristina and Mark. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Mills Cemetery in Wayne. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Walker Snider of Akron, Ohio
