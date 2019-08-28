JANETT ROWE RAMEY, 65, of Wayne, W.Va., died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born March 15, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Hester Watts Christian of Huntington and the late Paul Christian. Janett was a retired store manager for Walmart and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wayne, where she loved her church family. Rev. Leo Scaggs taught her so much, along with Roger and Bernice Endicott, whom she loved like family. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ramey; her twin sister, Joann Bell, and sister, Carolyn Artrip; along with paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Hysell Christian; her maternal grandparents, French and Emma Scott Watts. She leaves behind to mourn her two daughters, Melissa Woodall (Jeremie) of North Carolina, Betty Baldwin of Huntington; a granddaughter, Emily Woodall; grandsons, Jason Baldwin (Lakin), Jesse Baldwin and Joshua Baldwin, all of Huntington, W.Va.; a great-grandson, Bentley Baldwin; a sister, Marlene Lawless (Bob) of Ironton, Ohio; three dear brothers, Homer Christian, Larry Christian, Michael Christian (Tonya), all of Huntington, W.Va.; three dear sisters-in-law, Myra Lewis (Jim Hagley), Brenda Lycans and Freida Mae Crockett, and a special brother-in-law, Bryce Ramey, all of Huntington, W.Va.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation was 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Leo Scaggs and Elder Roger Maynard. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. "Remember this isn't goodbye; it's until we meet again in heaven." The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Huntington Cancer and Radiation Center, as well as her Hospice nurses, Andi, Sandy and Rhonda.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- PETA wants meat processing plant investigated
- Redskins rally early to defeat Highlanders 3-1 in boys soccer
- Kendall trying to be leader everyone needs for WVU
- HMA art event helps set tone for weeklong arts fest
- Photos: Ceredo-Kenova's football field named Carl Ward Stadium
- Photos: Art On The Edge
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Hurricane, girls soccer
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- The Latest: Dem, Republican lead in California Assembly race
- Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor
- The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on 'labels,' not issues
- VA investigating patient deaths at West Virginia hospital
- As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money
- OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
- 5 seek election to rural Northern California Assembly seat