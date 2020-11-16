It is with a broken heart we share that JASON D. SPENCE, 39, of Ceredo, W.Va., left this earthly plane to travel on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Son of Georgia Copley and the late Ray Copley and the late Dwayne Spence and Rita Spence, Jason was born August 24, 1981. In addition to his mother, Jason leaves to mourn his passing MamMaw, Mrs. Fannie Spence; brother, Michael P. Skean; uncles, Jeff Thompson, John W. Thompson, Gilbert Spence Jr., Dwight Spence and Bobby McGlone; aunt, Mrs. Jo Ann Hayton and spouse Johnnie; cousins, John Hayton Jr. and Misty, Cassie, Katie and their families. In addition, he is survived by special great-aunt, Phyllis Hewlett; cousins, Missy (Chuck) Moran and Chas Moran and Brandon (Kaylee) Moran; great-uncle, Roger (Brenda) Smith; great-uncle, Ron Smith; and cousin of his heart, Mrs. Donna Payne and Tracie Payne and Mrs. Brandi Watts. He is also survived by numerous other family, loved ones and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Gwendolyn Thompson, Mr. Gilbert Spence Sr. and grandparents of his heart, Mr. and Mrs. Boots and Tony Perry, aunt Mrs. Darlene McGlone and cousin Sean Hayton. Services will be held on November 22, 2020, at Hatten Newman Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
Jason D. Spence of Ceredo
