JAY "RANDY" CHURCH, 55, of Catlettsburg, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Randy was born July 20, 1964, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Leroy Church and Bonnie Rickman Baugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Timmy Church and Mark Church. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Church; children, Jay Church Jr. and Cassie Palmer (Corey Kincaid); granddaughters, Faith and Chase; sisters, Brenda Owens and Vicky Aldered; and brothers, Michael Savakinas and Bily Jarrell. Graveside service was 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Ogle Cemetery. Friends visited the family on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help offset funeral expenses. These may be made at the funeral home or online at www.youngfuneralhomeinc.com. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.

