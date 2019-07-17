JEFFREY LESTER STEPHENS, 56, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Thurmond, W.Va. He was born September 14, 1962, in Salinas, Calif., a son of the late George and Lilly Mae Paige Stephens. He worked as a Land Surveyor for The Thrasher Group and was a member of the WV Board of Professional Surveyors. Jeffrey is survived by one daughter, Samantha Stephens of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Geoff Stephens of Hinton, W.Va.; one grandson, Aiden Adkins; one sister, Traci Stephens of Lavalette, W.Va.; the mother of his children, Kim Stephens; and nephews, Jay and Josh Laney. A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private burial at Elmwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Braidy Industries has four months to raise $300M for new mill
- WVU head coach Neal Brown praises new Big 12 peers
- Herd softball picks up 3 transfers, including ex-Spring Valley star
- Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
- Judge clears way for opioid data release
- Lawmakers slash personal income taxes in state budget deal
- Company says it has four months to raise $300M for new mill
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew
- Charge dropped against husband accused of killing wife
- City council proposes reducing marijuana penalties
- Trump voters cringe and shrug at tweets while Democrats rage
- House vote condemns Trump's tweets, draws some GOP support
- House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
- The Latest: Data shows spread of 76 billion opioid pills