JEFFREY LESTER STEPHENS, 56, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Thurmond, W.Va. He was born September 14, 1962, in Salinas, Calif., a son of the late George and Lilly Mae Paige Stephens. He worked as a Land Surveyor for The Thrasher Group and was a member of the WV Board of Professional Surveyors. Jeffrey is survived by one daughter, Samantha Stephens of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Geoff Stephens of Hinton, W.Va.; one grandson, Aiden Adkins; one sister, Traci Stephens of Lavalette, W.Va.; the mother of his children, Kim Stephens; and nephews, Jay and Josh Laney. A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private burial at Elmwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.

