JERRY K. STAMPER SR., 86, of Dunlow, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday at Fairmount United Baptist Church, Dunlow, with Pastors Emanuel Ferguson and Jess Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Troy Maynard Cemetery at Sweetwater, W.Va. He was born September 18, 1932, at Dunlow, a son of the late Henry and Goldie Hall Stamper. Jerry was a retired carpenter with Neighborgall Construction Company and was a member of the Fairmount United Baptist Church and Carpenter Local 302. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Andy Lee and Tom Stamper; and three sisters, Joyce Accord, Opal Sue Williamson and Mary Jo Lovins. Survivors include his loving wife, Wilma Jean Stroud Stamper; one daughter, Lynn Hardwick (George) of Genoa; four sons, Jerry Stamper Jr. (Rosa) of Dunlow, Bruce Stamper (Paula) of Wayne, Doug Stamper (Becky) of Wayne and Donald Stamper (Mia) of Dunlow; five sisters, Jewel Ferguson of Dunlow, June Marcum of Webbville, Ky., Kay Dickenson of Barboursville, Betty Crabtree of East Lynn and Patty James of Dunlow; two brothers, Bernard Stamper of Lumberton, N.C., and Dale Stamper of Dunlow; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and all those whom he loved as family. The family would like to express special thanks to Tina Gillam of Hospice of Huntington for her loving care. Visitation will be held after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
