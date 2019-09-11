JERRY NORMAN RUTHERFORD, of Middleburg, Florida, died August 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Jerry was born January 11, 1938, in Huntington (Wayne County), W.Va., to Charles and Ethel Riggs Rutherford. He graduated from Vinson High School in 1955, followed by 4 years of service in the Navy as a radioman on a destroyer in the North Atlantic. He retired after 34 years as a central office installer with AT&T. After retirement, he and wife Joan moved to Florida where he volunteered at a hospital in Middleburg. He loved golf and never passed up the chance to play a few rounds with his brothers, Frank and Cliff. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters, Beatrice, Phyllis, Fern, and brothers, Edward and Charles, and sister-in-law, Delores. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan Crone Rutherford; daughter, Lori Ann Cart, and sons, Charles Allen and Paul Eugene Rutherford. Also surviving are his brothers, Frank and Clifford (Ingrid), and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins including Donna and David Ball, and friends. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. September 12 at Reger Funeral Home, with family visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, and friends and family visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Jerry loved his family and friends unconditionally. He always had a smile and never saw a stranger. "... Stand firm in the faith. Be courageous. Be strong. And do everything with love ..." 1 Corinthians 16:13.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- 25th Matewan Homecoming to feature massacre re-enactment
- Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs
- Photos: Public safety forum
- Boyd County added to federal HIDTA program
- Scientists rethink Alzheimer's, diversifying the drug search
- Wendy's relaunches breakfast, plans to hire 20,000 in US
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball practice
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Proposal: Ohio shooting victims' families to get $250K each
- Co-workers face questions about Ohio State doctor, sex abuse
- Democrats step on shaky political ground with fracking bans
- Ohio man, 75, charged with slayings of 2 women from 1970s
- School denies student birthday meal due to negative balance
- Veteran AP journalist has died in Ohio at age 94
- Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs