JERRY RAY ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 2, 2020, at Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky. He was born December 20, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Helen Kyle and Charles Adkins. He was preceded in death by one brother, Charlie Adkins. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Teresa; one daughter, Crystal Gravely; two sons, Jerry Adkins, Kermit Adkins; two sisters, Betty (Terry) Sands, Cathy Galligher; seven brothers, John (Patty) France, Pete (Vonnie) France, Bobby (Vicky) Hamlin, Jerry Hamlin, Gary Gene (Joyce) France and Ben France. He is also survived by eight grandkids, 10 great-grandkids, two stepdaughters, Glenda Hughes, Brenda Gardner; one stepson, Dustin Shortt; one very special friend, Bill Fields; and his 4-legged buddy, Smokey. Jerry was a Purple Heart recipient, having served in Vietnam, and he was a retired carpenter and refuse owner. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He now rests high on that mountain. Private family services will be held at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
