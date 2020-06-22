JOAN HOFFMAN ENGLAND, 84, of Louisa, Ky., wife of William England, died June 19. She was a homemaker. Memorial service 4-6 p.m. June 24 at Young Funeral Home.
Joan Hoffman England of Louisa, Ky.
