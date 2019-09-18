JOAN S. WELLMAN, 75, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Joan was born June 23, 1944, in Fort Gay, to the late James and Marie Artrip Robertson. She graduated from Fort Gay High School and was a retired insurance agent for Brown-Delong Insurance Agency. She was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth "K.D." Wellman; and sisters, Phyllis Perry, Janet McCoy and Jacqueline Robertson. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Rachel Wellman; grandsons, Austin Wellman and Justin Wellman; brother, Chuck Robertson; and sister, Fern Thompson. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dorris Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Robertson-Cyrus Cemetery, Fort Gay. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Tentative Purdue opioids settlement relies on selling more pills
- Students get reminder of Constitution's importance
- Pretrial hearing reset in 2016 Cabell County DUI death case
- Man accused in fatal fight indicted on murder charges
- Army revamps recruiting, hits enlistment goal
- Woman charged in fatal shootings loses some jail privileges
- Coal mine electrician dies in accident at W.Va. mine
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Reward offered in death of woman struck by piece of tree
- Over 3,600 Ohioans reach out to governor after mass shooting
- Number of abortions in US falls to lowest since 1973
- Today in History
- Sanders-Biden feud ramps up in front of key union audience
- Democrats push ahead with short-term bill to avoid shutdown
- Progress reported in contract talks between GM, union