JOAN S. WELLMAN, 75, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Joan was born June 23, 1944, in Fort Gay, to the late James and Marie Artrip Robertson. She graduated from Fort Gay High School and was a retired insurance agent for Brown-Delong Insurance Agency. She was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth "K.D." Wellman; and sisters, Phyllis Perry, Janet McCoy and Jacqueline Robertson. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Rachel Wellman; grandsons, Austin Wellman and Justin Wellman; brother, Chuck Robertson; and sister, Fern Thompson. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dorris Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Robertson-Cyrus Cemetery, Fort Gay. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.

