JOHN JACKSON JOHNSON, 76, of Ashland, died Nov. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired pipefitter from Armco. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 13, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Golden Oaks Cemetery, Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
