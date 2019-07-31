JOHN JAMES McCONNELL, of Terra Alta, W.Va., known as "Jim" to friends and family, died July 24, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Jim was born August 30, 1930, in Radnor, to Rightly L. McConnell and Norma Curnutte McConnell. He was the seventh of 10 children. Jim met his wife, Bettye Jean Lycan, at a teen hangout in Fort Gay in 1950. They would marry about a year later. At the time, he was a member of a barbershop quartet called "The Available Four" and would later jest that marriage derailed his dreams of stardom. He loved his family, hard work and a good joke. A resident of Preston County since 1958, McConnell once managed a farm supply store and drove a school bus for nearly 25 years. He was a lifelong farmer, most at home on a tractor, with his cattle or toiling about his barn. Later in life, he took up woodworking, even while battling an eye condition that robbed him of much of his vision. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years and their children, Toni McConnell Leslie (Tom), Rightley L. McConnell (Beverly), Chiquita McConnell Sweitzer (Randy) and James "Butch" McConnell. He will also be dearly missed by his 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The grandchildren include Korey Leslie (Michelle), Erin Leslie Belcher (John), Katie Leslie (Pepper Watkins), Rightley L. McConnell II (Mariya), Brooke McConnell Albright (Robert), William "W.T." Harless, Samantha Cook, Laina McConnell, Hilary McConnell Bright (Matthew) and Caleb McConnell. The great-grandchildren include Giuliana Leslie, Rightley McConnell III, Brecken Albright, R.J. Harless and Coal Baker. He is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Frank McConnell, Rightly McConnell, Russell McConnell, Joe McConnell, Flora White, Edna Stackpole, Edith Sharps, Marie Grieves and Lilly "Boots" Perry. Condolences may be made at www.arthurwrightfuneralhome.com.
