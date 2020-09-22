JOHNNY HOWARD WATTS, 50, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Robertson and Preacher Roger Watts officiating. Burial will follow in the Maryland Napier Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born November 7, 1969, at Louisa, Ky., a son of Rev. Russell and Elizabeth Copley Watts of Fort Gay, W.Va. Johnny is survived by two daughters, Johnnie Neshea Watts of Louisville, Ky., and Elizabeth Brooke Watts (Aaron Adkins) of Omar, W.Va.; five sisters, Carol Pinson of Fort Gay, Sharron McMillion of Dunlow, W.Va., Shirley Robertson, Christine Watts and Tekshia Rochelle Watts, all of Fort Gay; Charles Watts (Danice) of Okeechobee, Fla., and Jackie Watts (Becky) of Fort Gay; four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be one hour before funeral service at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Johnny Howard Watts of Fort Gay
