JOHNNY LEE FOLLOWAY, 39, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Rosa Lee and Lee Henry Followay, and two uncles, Leonard Followay and Kenneth Followay. Survivors include his mom, Peggy Followay of Wayne; sister, Amanda (William) Thompson of Fort Gay, W.Va.; and three sons, Skyler, Kenneth and Derik Followay. Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

