JOSEPH MICHAEL RAMEY, 31, of Blaine, Kentucky, passed away on July 8, 2019. He was a wonderful man with a caring heart who fought for what he believed in and stood up for those in need. He was full of dedication, determination and a quick wit that we all knew and loved. He had a passion for gaming, music, animals and fighting for equal rights. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Jean May; two brothers, James Jr. (Tonya) Ramey and Danny (Rhonda) Ramey; a sister, Gloria (Jason) Stepp; and four nieces and four nephews, Jazzmine Ramey, Wade Ramey, Presley Ramey, Danny Ramey Jr. (Nicole), Andrew Stepp, Olivia Stepp, Benjamin Ramey and Sophia Ramey. He is also survived by two aunts that he was close to, June Elliott and Debbie Ferguson, as well as several other aunts and uncles. Although not blood relation, there are friends that Joseph was close to that loved him deeply and impacted his life in the most monumental ways, Rebecka Scarberry, Patrick and Amie Price, Josh Laber, and his boyfriend, Daniel Gant. The family wants to thank Dr. Ben Browning and the Three Rivers Medical staff in Louisa, Kentucky, for all the help and support they have provided to Joseph and his family in this trying time. He will be remembered in death as he was in life, a vibrant, kind and caring soul. Rest in peace, forever on our minds. Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy Southerland officiating. Burial followed in the May Cemetery in Blaine, Ky.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Braidy Industries has four months to raise $300M for new mill
- Herd softball picks up 3 transfers, including ex-Spring Valley star
- WVU head coach Neal Brown praises new Big 12 peers
- Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
- Judge clears way for opioid data release
- Lawmakers slash personal income taxes in state budget deal
- Company says it has four months to raise $300M for new mill
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
- Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew
- The Latest: Data shows spread of 76 billion opioid pills
- Lawmakers slash personal income taxes in state budget deal
- Company says it has 4 months to raise $300M for new mill
- The Latest: 4% tax cut, pharmacy compensation in Ohio budget
- Texas says 10-win season not enough to be 'back' in Big 12