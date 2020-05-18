JOSH RATCLIFF, 31, of Fort Gay, husband of Keisha Ratcliff, died May 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 21, Webb Community Church; burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation after 5 p.m. May 19 at church until service time. Donations to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., are suggested in lieu of flowers, to help with funeral expenses.
Josh Ratcliff of Fort Gay
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.