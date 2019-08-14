JOYCE BOYD, age 55, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, Ga. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Meade Penix. She is survived by her husband, Joe Boyd of W.Va.; a daughter, Lisa Coleman of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan (Jennifer) Carter, currently stationed in Hawaii; stepsons, Chris (Brittney) Boyd of Wayne and Brandon (Melanie) Boyd of Texas; her father, Charles Penix of Ashland; five siblings, Larry (Diana) Penix, Terry (Sandra) Penix, Barry Penix, Pam (Ricky) Shelton and E.J. (Jennifer) Penix; and grandchildren, Isaiah Scott, Payton Carter, Hailey Carter and Kynlee Carter, Hayden Boyd, Henry Boyd and Zoey Boyd. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Rodney Troutman officiating. Entombment was at Golden Oak Gardens in Ashland. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.bennett-bertram.com.
