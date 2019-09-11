JUANITA CURRY, 73, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to rest in the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born December 3, 1945, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Walker. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Lester "O.J." Sowards and Louis Charles Christopher; grandson, Terry Lee Sowards; one brother, Harold Walker; and special sister-in-law, Betty Walker. She is survived by her husband, Michael Curry; one daughter, Linda Gayle Smith (Robert Niblett), one son, Charles Edward Sowards, and special grandson, Kevin Paul Adkins, all of East Lynn. Also surviving are sisters, Helen (Earl) Sergent of East Lynn and Myrtle (Verlin) Sizemore of Branchland, W.Va.; one brother, Clarence Gilmer Walker of East Lynn; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Clay and Brother A.J. Perry officiating. Burial was in the Jones Cemetery.
