0807_WCN_Fortner_01_50674.jpg
Buy Now

Judie Carol Fortner

JUDIE CAROL FORTNER, 72, of Wayne, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Burial followed at the John Napier Cemetery, Dunlow. She was born on September 20, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jay and Lucille Harvey Fortner. Judie previously worked for National Steel in Huntington and was also a homemaker. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed planting flowers every year. Judie also loved sewing and making quilts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally King. Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn Berry (Boris) of Kenova; twin sons, Shawn Fortner (Patsy) of Wayne and John Fortner (Amanda) of Ft. Gay, W.Va.; one brother, E. Jay Fortner (Jackie) of Genoa; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend, Martha McSorley. Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.