JUDY MAYE WEBB, 64, of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Rev. Manasses Hensley Jr. officiating. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va. She was born October 9, 1955, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bill and Jewel Jackson Smith. Judy was a member of White Oak Church of Christ and was a loving mother and wife. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Nora Riggs Jackson and Boyd and Nora Ferguson Smith; brothers Maxie Smith, Joe D. Smith and Robert (Diane) Smith; and a sister, Margaret White. Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Bernard Richard Webb; two daughters, Misty Simms of Lavalette, W.Va., and Brittany Nance (Cody) of Milton, W.Va.; two sons, Richie Webb (Tiffany) of Chapmanville, W.Va., and John Webb (Andrea) of Lovely, Ky,; four sisters, Betty Moore of Prescott, Ariz., Sue Kirk of Wayne, W.Va., Patricia Webb (Norman) of Genoa, W.Va., and Norene Blethen (Cushman) of Sebring, Florida; and brother Ricky Smith of Genoa, W.Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elijah Simms, Caelan Jantuah, Aubrey Webb, Addilyn and Carsen Nance, Mason and Maggie Webb, Sidney Webb, Hailey and Jared Webb, a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gene and Brenda Adkins. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Judy Maye Webb of Genoa
