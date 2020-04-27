JUNE WATTS, 75, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born June 1, 1944, at Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Callie Mills. Also preceding her in death were two infant brothers, Flem and Amos Mills; brother-in-law and Stoney Hill Gospel Quartet member, Amos Marcum; and special friend, Marion Marcum. June was a member of Macadonia Freewill Baptist Church in Genoa, W.Va., and dedicated her life to the caring and well-being of others. She was a member of the Stoney Hill Gospel Quartet and an avid supporter of the Stoney Hill Church Food Bank of Kermit, W.Va. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, James Watts; two children, James Edward Watts of South Charleston, W.Va., and Pamela Kay (Steve) Browning of Little Harts, W.Va.; two grandsons, Stevie (April) Browning of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Jake (Maggie) Browning of Little Harts, W.Va.; four great-grandsons, Jaxson, whom she adored, Levi, Noah and Gavin Browning; and MawMaw’s special boy, Marcus “Booger” Maynard. Also surviving is one sister, Thelma Marcum of Kermit, W.Va.; two brothers, Willis (Thelma) Mills of Huntington, and Willard (Faye) Mills, also of Huntington; special friends Donna Jervis, Mary Faye and Ike Maynard, all of Dunlow W.Va.; and nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Due to current social guidelines, funeral procession from Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at noon Monday, April 27, 2020, to McClellan Crum Cemetery; private service at 1 p.m. for immediate family with Rev. Luther Dingess officiating.
June Watts of Dunlow
