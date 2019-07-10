0710_WCN_Adkins_01_25950.jpg
KATHRYN CHARLENE ADKINS, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Emual Adkins officiating. Burial followed in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. She was born November 27, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Gearhart and Rhoda Torok. Kathryn was a homemaker. Her husband, Ralph Eugene Adkins Sr., also preceded her in death, along with a sister, Annie Vance. Survivors include two daughters, Jody Meyers and Sara Adkins, both of East Lynn, W.Va.; two sons, John Meyers Jr. of Harrisburg, N.C., Jden Adkins of East Lynn, W.Va.; a sister, Jane Ratino (Dom) of Cleveland, Ohio, Kim Rinaldi (Jim) of Atlanta, GA, Julie Gornik (Timothy) of Concord, Ohio; two brothers, Dave Gearhart (Diane) of Cape Coral, Fla., Lee Gearhart (Joanne) of East Aurora, N.Y.; ten grandchildren.

