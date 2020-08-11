KATHRYN PAULINE TEJEDA, 70, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., died Aug. 6 in Dania Beach, Fla. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 am. Saturday at the funeral home.
