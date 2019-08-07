KATHY LYNN ADKINS, 64, of Dunlow, moved from her temporary residence here on Earth to her eternal home in Glory at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial followed at Lycan's Cemetery in Dunlow. She was born on February 12, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Elijah Watts and Emogene Berry Watts. Kathy was a homemaker and member of the Brush Creek United Baptist Church. She was also a proud grandmother of Austin Adkins and The Coal Dust Hollar Band. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Paul Lycans, Larry Watts; and three infant brothers. Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Charles Edward Adkins; a daughter, Vickie Beckley (Jack) of Dunlow; a son, Charles "Chuck" Elijah Adkins (Krystal) of Fort Gay, W.Va.; two sisters, Carol Thompson of Ceredo, Mary Sue Young of South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Glenna Lycans of Cleveland, Ohio; and twelve grandchildren, Dustin Adkins (Breanna), Austin Adkins (Talena), Dillon Adkins, Hailey Adkins (Josh), Hannah Adkins, Helaina "Bird Legs" Adkins, Michael Starkweather (Tara), Trevor Starkweather, Brooklynn Watts (Charlie), Dakota Beckley, Elijah Beckley and Andrew Beckley; eight great-grandchildren, Maddie Starkweather, Emily Perry, Logan Starkweather, Ryelynn Starkweather, Ayden Adkins, Brailey Adkins, Addilynn Adkins, Axel Church Adkins.
