KELVA R. NELSON, 63, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Ernest Nelson, died Junr 19 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. Funeral service noon June 24, at Christ Temple Church; visitation two hours prior to the service. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
