0828_WCN_Wellman_01_11756.jpg
KENNETH DUANE WELLMAN, 75, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. Ken was born September 14, 1943, to the late Kenneth D. and Florine Wellman. Ken was a proud veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired salesman and a member of Tabors Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Ken loved sports, but was a big Marshall fan. He loved to watch them, no matter what sport, or just the Green/White games. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan Wellman; his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Rachel Wellman; grandsons, Austin Wellman and Justin Wellman; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonna and Gabe Blatt; and brother, Fred Wellman. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky., with Pastor Dorris Webb officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Wellman Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Friends may visit the family on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.

