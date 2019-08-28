KENNETH DUANE WELLMAN, 75, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. Ken was born September 14, 1943, to the late Kenneth D. and Florine Wellman. Ken was a proud veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired salesman and a member of Tabors Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Ken loved sports, but was a big Marshall fan. He loved to watch them, no matter what sport, or just the Green/White games. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan Wellman; his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Rachel Wellman; grandsons, Austin Wellman and Justin Wellman; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonna and Gabe Blatt; and brother, Fred Wellman. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky., with Pastor Dorris Webb officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Wellman Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Friends may visit the family on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- PETA wants meat processing plant investigated
- Redskins rally early to defeat Highlanders 3-1 in boys soccer
- Kendall trying to be leader everyone needs for WVU
- HMA art event helps set tone for weeklong arts fest
- Photos: Ceredo-Kenova's football field named Carl Ward Stadium
- Photos: Art On The Edge
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Hurricane, girls soccer
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- The Latest: Dem, Republican lead in California Assembly race
- Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor
- The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on 'labels,' not issues
- VA investigating patient deaths at West Virginia hospital
- As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money
- OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
- 5 seek election to rural Northern California Assembly seat