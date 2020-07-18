LARRY “DICK” CRABTREE, 76, of Fort Gay, widower of Brenda Crabtree, died July 15. He retired from BASF. Funeral services took place 11 a.m. July 18 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Ferguson Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the funeral home.
Larry "Dick" Crabtree of Fort Gay
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.