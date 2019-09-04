LARRY EARL CARTER, 78, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Boyd and Ruby McSweeny Carter. Larry was a retired operator with Ensign Electric. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Scarberry Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Carter Jr. and Pam Carter; grandchildren and spouses, Nathan and Moniquica Carter and Jeremy and Samantha Carter; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Maci and Lincoln Carter; brother, Charles "Chuck" Carter; and sister, Justine Crockett. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.