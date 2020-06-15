LARRY McMILLION, 65, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Luther Dingess officiating. Burial will follow in the Maryland Napier Cemetery at Dunlow, W.Va. He was born September 24, 1954, at Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Robert and Betty Miller McMillion. Larry was a retired carpet installer. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Nathan McMillion. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sharon Watts McMillion; a daughter, Priscilla Davis (Delano) of Genoa, W.Va.; a son, Larry Austin McMillion (Janet) of Greensboro, N.C.; six sisters, Sue Robertson (Jerry) of Wayne, W.Va., Freda Napier (Andy) of Radnor, W.Va., Phyllis Ely (Wendall) of Proctorville, Ohio, Charlene Ratliff, Teresa Smith (Randy), and Jackie Adkins (Jerry), all of Genoa, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Shelby Davis (Andrew Murray), Joshua Davis (Kim), Amber Crabtree (Jonathan), Kandice McMillion and Austin Tyler McMillion; five great-grandchildren, Alaina, Addison, Bo, Andrew Xavier and Zula; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Russell Watts. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at Morris Funeral Home.
Larry McMillion of Dunlow
