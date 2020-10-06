On Sunday, October 4, 2020, LARRY MICHAEL LIPPMAN passed away at the age of 72. Larry was born September 28, 1948, in Washington, D.C., to Robert and Lois Lippman. On May 25, 1976, he married Beverly, and they raised two sons, Robert and Danny. Larry was a member of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad for many years through the '60s and '70s. Larry worked as an automotive mechanic for 30 years. He was also an avid shooter and firearm enthusiast. He loved to read and was quick to correct you if you did not use proper grammar. Larry loved his dogs, Zeus and Mischief, and it broke his heart to leave them when he was unable to care for them. Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Lois. He is survived by his sister, Sally; his two sons, Robert and Danny; his daughters-in-law, Julie and Cheryle; grandchildren, Steven, Christopher, Robert Jr., Michelle and Robert Michael; and great-grandchildren, Maverick and Zayden. Larry has left behind many friends in Wayne, W.Va., and Bethesda, Md. At Larry’s request, no services will be held. Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Michael Lippman formerly of Dunlow
