LAURA PHELPS, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 2, 1936, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Okey and Tennie Phelps. Her sisters, Mary Phelps and Marjorie Phelps, also preceded her in death. She leaves behind her brother, Charley Phelps, and special friends, Paul and Edith Stephens, all of Wayne. A special thank you is given to the staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for their love and care. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Frye officiating. Burial will follow in the Price Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

