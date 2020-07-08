LENA RUTH DAVIS ADKINS, 90, of Lavalette, widow of Clifford Adkins, died July 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Corbin, Ltd. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. July 8, Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
Lena Ruth Davis Adkins of Lavalette
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.