LESTON RAY “CHIP” FOLLOWAY JR., 52, of Wayne, husband of Michelle Thompson Followay, died May 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services at 1 p.m. May 4 at the Genoa United Baptist Church outdoor pavilion. Proper social distancing will be observed. Burial in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Leston Ray "Chip" Followay of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.