LETA MADGE BOWEN, 69, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born January 25, 1950, at Wayne, a daughter of the late Clyde and Edna Porter. Her husband Orville Bowen also preceded her in death, along with her son, Timothy Allen Bowen; one brother, Robert Porter, and one sister, Olive Thompson. Leta was a member of the Radnor Church of Christ and was a retired in-home health care provider. She leaves behind four daughters, Betty (Dwight) Cox of Wayne, Edna Skeens, also of Wayne, Anna (Jed) Sanders of Ona, W.Va., and Samantha Bowen of Huntington, W.Va.; and three grandchildren, Kendra Skeens of Wayne, Timothy Allen Bowen Jr., of Greensburg, Ky., and Jazmyn Sanders of Ona. Also surviving are three sisters, Rosetta Faye Sparks of Fort Gay, W.Va., Shirley Thompson of Wayne, and Geneva (Jack) Watts of Fort Gay; one brother, John (Gladys) Porter of Genoa, W.Va.; special friend Kayla Bell of Barboursville, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Funeral services will conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, with Evangelist Wyn Baker and Brother Glen Whited officiating. Burial will follow in the Orville Bowen Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin, Capito announce $3.4M to fight W.Va. homelessness, opioid addiction
- Huntington man pleads guilty to murder to avoid higher penalty
- CK AutumnFest parade kicks off annual celebration
- Survey for foster parents in W.Va. out now
- Sewer rate increases proposed for Spring Valley PSD
- Kirkin’ of the Tartans to celebrate church's Scottish heritage
- Knipp named auditor for Lawrence County, replacing Stephens
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- 3 Kentucky police officers charged in overtime fraud scheme
- W Virginia gov appoints Baptist pastor to empty House seat
- State offers grants for specialized court programs
- State data: Majority of Ohio medical marijuana users over 40
- Developers plan luxury hotel in basket-shaped building
- Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
- Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry