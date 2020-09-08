LILLIAN ETHEL CHANEY, 90, of East Lynn, died Aug. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and face covering will be observed.
Lillian Ethel Chaney of East Lynn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.