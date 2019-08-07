On Saturday, August 3, 2019, LINDA CARROL (PARSONS) KIRK went to be with her maker at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Linda loved to be surrounded by her family and loved to play bingo. Linda was born August 29, 1950, to the late Frank and Rinda Marie Parsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Arthur Kirk; daughter, Rohonda Sue Kirk; sisters, Beverly Parsons and Phyllis Parsons; and brothers, Frank Parsons and John Parsons. Linda is survived by her children, Kimberly Kirk (Tom), Mack Kirk and Frank Kirk (Christine); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Robertson (Bernard), Patty Carpenter (John), Sandra Thompson (John); and brothers, Tom Parsons (Ruth) and Roger Parsons (Lucille). Friends visited the family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kirk and her family.
