LINDA JO McSWEENEY, 72, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, August 14, 2020. She was born April 9, 1948, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tom and Talitha McSweeney. Linda was a member of the former Spurlock Memorial Church and retired from Special Metals, formerly Huntington Alloys. She was also a part-time real estate agent and previously served as the chairwoman of Wayne County Republican Party Committee. She was the sister of Robert (Connie) McSweeney and Martha Ann (Dave) Blevins; the loving aunt to Sarah McSweeney, Luke (Lindsey) McSweeney, Laura (Jared) McSweeney Sanders and Mitchell McSweeney; a great-aunt to Jacob and Carter McSweeney, and Micah Sanders; as well as a loving family member and friend to many who will miss her dearly. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Chateau Grove for their care and support. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Mark Booth officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Facial covering guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
Linda Jo McSweeney of Wayne
