LINDA LOU TOPPINS, 72, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Trinity Healthcare at Logan, W.Va. She was born January 15, 1948, at Elkhart, Ind., and worked as a home health aide. Preceding her in death was her father, George Edwards; her husband, Grady Toppins; sister, Marsha Kay Maxsom; brother, Steven Dewayne Edwards; and great-granddaughter, Scarlet Marie VanDeMark. Survivors include her mother, Bonita Maxsom of Elkhart, Ind.; three children, Sherry (Tony) Workman, also of Elkhart, Arthur Gene (Lisa Marie) VanDeMark of Corbin, Ky., and Patrick Thomas (Rebecca Kay) Toppins of Wayne; seven grandchildren, Amanda Jo Chinn of Corinth, Miss., Dustin Wayne Stokes of London, Ky., Teyana Marie Workman of Elkhart, Devin Michael (Stephanie) VanDeMark, Cody Lee VanDeMark, Collin Ray (Kayla) VanDeMark, all of Corbin, Crystal Sparks of Edwardsburg, Mich., Elijah Scott Gartin, and Emily Cher Gartin, both of Wayne; and seven great-grandchildren, J.T., Justin, Jayden, Willow, Oakley, Jaylynn, and Lura. Also surviving are two brothers, Gary Edwards, Sr. of Cassopolis, Mich., and Franklin Gene (Sharlene) Herington of Elkhart; one sister, Connie Jo Little of Elkhart; sister-in-law, Linda Webb Lotfe of Shipshewana, Ind.; and nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Private services will be held for the family. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is honored to serve the Toppins family.
Linda Lou Toppins of Wayne
