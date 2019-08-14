LINDSEY RUTHERFORD JR., 85, of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1934, in Genoa, a son of the late Lindsey and Nola Marie Rutherford. Also preceding him in death were sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith and Denzil Adkins, Thelma and Robert Bailey, and Ruth Adkins, and a nephew, Marty Lane. Survivors include one brother, Larry T. (Brigitte) Rutherford of Medina, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bruce Adkins of Kenova, W.Va.; nephews and nieces, Larry A. (Katina) Rutherford, Janell Rutherford, Sophia Rutherford, all of Cleveland, Ohio, Michael A. (Melissa) Rutherford, Yvonne (Josh) Vrutneski, all of Medina, Ohio, Jeff (Terri) Adkins of Kenova, Danny (Gina) Lane of Grayson, Ky., Dana (Robert) Skaggs and Lynell Greer Wes, both of Barboursville; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to mention. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
