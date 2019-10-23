LIONEL ELMER WEBB, 63, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 22, 1956, at Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late Carmilla and Denver Webb. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea (Brandon) Vaughan of Wayne; one son, Lionel Bragg of West Virginia; and four grandchildren, Evan Vaughan, Emily Vaughan, Alexandria, and Isaiah. Also surviving are three sisters, Loretta, Sandra, Patricia; two brothers, Ronnie Webb, Jackie Webb; several nieces, and nephews, and a host of friends too numerous to mention. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin, Capito announce $3.4M to fight W.Va. homelessness, opioid addiction
- Huntington man pleads guilty to murder to avoid higher penalty
- CK AutumnFest parade kicks off annual celebration
- Survey for foster parents in W.Va. out now
- Sewer rate increases proposed for Spring Valley PSD
- Kirkin’ of the Tartans to celebrate church's Scottish heritage
- Knipp named auditor for Lawrence County, replacing Stephens
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- 3 Kentucky police officers charged in overtime fraud scheme
- W Virginia gov appoints Baptist pastor to empty House seat
- State offers grants for specialized court programs
- State data: Majority of Ohio medical marijuana users over 40
- Developers plan luxury hotel in basket-shaped building
- Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
- Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry