20191023-owc-webb-01.jpg

Lionel Webb

LIONEL ELMER WEBB, 63, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born August 22, 1956, at Beckley, W.Va., a son of the late Carmilla and Denver Webb. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea (Brandon) Vaughan of Wayne; one son, Lionel Bragg of West Virginia; and four grandchildren, Evan Vaughan, Emily Vaughan, Alexandria, and Isaiah. Also surviving are three sisters, Loretta, Sandra, Patricia; two brothers, Ronnie Webb, Jackie Webb; several nieces, and nephews, and a host of friends too numerous to mention. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

