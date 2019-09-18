LOIS McCANN, 73, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born October 21, 1945, at Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elvin and Frances Maynard. Her sister, Joyce Maynard, and her brother, Jeffery Maynard, also preceded her in death. She leaves behind her children, James (Reba) McCann of Summerville, Ga., and Tina (Jimmy) Mitchell of Branchland, W.Va.; grandchildren, Hobert Haney III, Brandi Haney, both of Georgia, Daniel Gaines of Branchland, Amanda Fountain, Jessica Mejia and Kimberly McGuire, all of Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Kraven and Madison Ward of Georgia. Also surviving are four sisters, Marie (Ruford) Bugg of Trion, Ga., Pauline Workman of Wayne, Justine Bowen of Dunlow, W.Va., and Lorene (James) Talbert, also of Dunlow; one brother, Delmas Maynard of Dingess, W.Va.; special friends, Jackie McCann of Summerville and Marion Watts of East Lynn; and nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elders Roger Maynard and Tommy Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Robertson Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
