LUCY ARMILDA ADKINS, 93, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Graveside services took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, with Pastor Bryan Adkins officiating. She was born February 21, 1927, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of Fernando “Dode” Adkins and Bertie Gilkerson Adkins. Lucy was a homemaker and attended Booten Millers Fork United Baptist Church. Her husband, Arnie Herbert Adkins, also preceded her in death, along with her son, Arnie Fernando Adkins; a son-in-law, Argie Thomas Ferguson; two grandchildren, Brent Scott Adkins and Stacy Lynn Adkins; four brothers, Clarence, Clyde Rueben, Fernando, Waldo Ray Adkins. Survivors include a daughter, Bertie Ferguson of Wayne, W.Va.; a grandson, Bryan Adkins; four great-grandchildren, Clayton Warren Adkins, Jared Bryan Adkins, Savannah Cheyenne Adkins, Lindsay Elizabeth Adkins. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lucy Armilda Adkins of Wayne
