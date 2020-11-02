LUCY POOLE DYER WEST, 98, of Wayne, formerly of Lavalette and Kenova, died Oct. 31 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
