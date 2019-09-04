0904_WCN_Cassidy_01_26177.jpg
MABEL CLARK CASSIDY, 94, of Genoa, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home. She was born September 8, 1924, in Quaker, W.Va., a daughter of the late Absalom and Josie Webb Clark. Her husband of more than 60 years, Leonard Cassidy, also preceded her in death, along with three sons, Jerry, Linden and William. Mabel was a member of Genoa United Baptist Church for more than 60 years. Survivors include one son, Gary (Joan) Cassidy, and two daughters, Kathy (Roy) Beckett and Sue (James) Chaffin; daughter-in-law, Velores Cassidy; 11 grandchildren, Tim (Stephanie) Cassidy, Gary Wayne (Teresa) Cassidy, Jamie (Rhonda) Cassidy, C.D. (Stephanie) Damron, Perry (Lesa) Damron, Anthony (Jennifer) Beckett, Murle (Angie) Perry, Travis (Bev) Cassidy, Tara (John) Kiripolsky, Becky (Darren) Porter and Britney (Morgan) Williamson; 28 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Mackenzie, Jared, Kenidee, Sophia, Tristan, Ella, Cassidy, Keelin, Kinsey, Zach, Ashley, Corey, Brody, Hailey, Katelyn, Kaleb, Emily, Autumn, Kolby, Jamison, Jaden, Gavin, Peyton, Trey, Maverick, Michael and Josh; five great-great-grandchildren, Dryve, Sawyer, Jax, McKinley and Haven. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral arrangements were 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Mack Ray Cyrus officiating. Burial was in Edgar Maynard Cemetery. Visitation was 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at the funeral home.

