MABEL CLARK CASSIDY, 94, of Genoa, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home. She was born September 8, 1924, in Quaker, W.Va., a daughter of the late Absalom and Josie Webb Clark. Her husband of more than 60 years, Leonard Cassidy, also preceded her in death, along with three sons, Jerry, Linden and William. Mabel was a member of Genoa United Baptist Church for more than 60 years. Survivors include one son, Gary (Joan) Cassidy, and two daughters, Kathy (Roy) Beckett and Sue (James) Chaffin; daughter-in-law, Velores Cassidy; 11 grandchildren, Tim (Stephanie) Cassidy, Gary Wayne (Teresa) Cassidy, Jamie (Rhonda) Cassidy, C.D. (Stephanie) Damron, Perry (Lesa) Damron, Anthony (Jennifer) Beckett, Murle (Angie) Perry, Travis (Bev) Cassidy, Tara (John) Kiripolsky, Becky (Darren) Porter and Britney (Morgan) Williamson; 28 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Mackenzie, Jared, Kenidee, Sophia, Tristan, Ella, Cassidy, Keelin, Kinsey, Zach, Ashley, Corey, Brody, Hailey, Katelyn, Kaleb, Emily, Autumn, Kolby, Jamison, Jaden, Gavin, Peyton, Trey, Maverick, Michael and Josh; five great-great-grandchildren, Dryve, Sawyer, Jax, McKinley and Haven. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral arrangements were 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Mack Ray Cyrus officiating. Burial was in Edgar Maynard Cemetery. Visitation was 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at the funeral home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin says he won't run for governor
- After big blowout of Red Dragons, Knights prepare for tough Big Reds
- Big plays from WR Tevin Bush spark struggling Mountaineers
- Photos: Oak Ridge Boys headline Catlettsburg Labor Day Fest
- Walmart to stop some ammo sales, ask to not open carry guns
- Police investigating collision that killed Huntington businessman, philanthropist
- Tuesday night obituary update
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- The Latest: Florida coast sees tropical storm conditions
- W.Va. sending relief to South Carolina ahead of Dorian
- West Virginia Supreme Court's fall term beginning
- Public invited to forum on Kentucky foster care
- Fort Boonesborough offering lessons on 18th century life
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to stealing from armored truck
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: No overreactions this early, please