MADELINE J. ALIFF LESTER, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Harley Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. She was born February 19, 1944, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Milton and Delphia Adkins Aliff. In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by brothers Tommy and Sherman Aliff, sisters Nelly Stephens, Effie Ferguson, Mary Lou Ferguson and Flossie Davis. She is survived by her loving companion of 25 years, Hubert Davis; one son, Russ Lester and wife Sandy of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; one sister, Josie Adkins of Wayne; two brothers, Charles Aliff of Wayne and Carl Aliff and wife Helen of Twinsburg, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dylan (Tara) Lester, Nathan Brown, Nicholas Brown and Emilee (Jonathan) Craig; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
