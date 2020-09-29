MAGGIE QUEEN GIBSON, 88, of Wayne, died Sept. 26 at her sister’s home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. She was a retired tax deputy for the Wayne County Sheriff’s office. Visitation from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home.
Maggie Queen Gibson of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.