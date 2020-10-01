MAGGIE QUEEN GIBSON, 88, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her sister’s residence, following an extended illness. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elder Tommy Damron officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is requested of everyone attending. She was born June 3, 1932, at Kiahsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wiley A. and Virgie Slade Queen. Maggie worked outside the home from 1950 to 1988, spending the last 25 years as a tax deputy for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Following her retirement there, she became, and was still, a St. Mary’s Medical Center Auxiliary member. She was a longtime member of the Echo United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Albert Gibson; brothers, Lige Queen and infants George and Pearly Queen; and a nephew, Nicholas “Sherl” Malone. Survivors include three sisters, Ernestine “Sis” Vaughn (Golden) of Huntington, W.Va., Marcelene Aldridge (Walter) of Olmsted Township, Ohio, and Sally Wilks of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Weldon “Bud” Queen (Lois) of Ashville, Ohio, and Albert “Duke” Queen (Phyllis) of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Betty Queen of Wayne, W.Va.; a very special cousin, Bettina Queen, who endlessly helped Sally care for Maggie; special friends, Zelma Brumfield, Mary White and Patty and Raymond Blankenship; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Hospice of Huntington, Sandy, Missy and Rhonda, for all the kindness and support during Maggie’s illness. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home.
Maggie Queen Gibson of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.